Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) at West Florida Argonauts (2-3)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces West Florida for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Argonauts are 2-0 in home games. West Florida is first in the ASUN with 17.6 assists per game led by Christian Valarezo averaging 2.8.

The Phoenix are 1-2 in road games. Green Bay is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

West Florida averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 7.2 more points per game (75.2) than West Florida allows to opponents (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: D.J. Shine is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Argonauts. Alex Godley Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Marcus Hall is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press