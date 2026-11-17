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Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-3) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Florida Atlantic after Chase Konieczny scored 20 points in FGCU’s 99-31 victory over the Abraham Baldwin Golden Stallions.

Florida Atlantic finished 18-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Owls averaged 13.2 assists per game on 28.2 made field goals last season.

The Eagles are 0-2 in road games. FGCU has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press