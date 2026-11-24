MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl two seasons ago, sat for a five-gallon dousing of the game sponsor’s signature spread in a creamy celebration of college football and sandwich condiments on a cold North Carolina night.

Nobody has embraced the experience or touted the meaning of postseason play in this postmodern era of the sport more than Fleck and the Gophers, who are 7-0 in bowls since his arrival in 2017.

“We don’t just do cool stuff at the bowl games. We do cool stuff in between,” Fleck said. “There’s nobody here on campus. We just get to do a ton of stuff together.”

For Minnesota and the other middle-of-the-pack power conference programs, though, there’s no guarantee that bowl games will still be so broadly accessible once the College Football Playoff expands next year to 24 teams.

“We think the focus of the 12-team playoff is everything right now? Just wait until it goes to 24,” Fleck said. “Then from there, I don’t know where the bowl games go.”

In light of the Big Ten’s weakened prospects for the CFP this season, dimming the outlook for a fourth consecutive national title, the conference will thus have a wider-than-usual focus on the bowl season with a record 14 teams reaching the six-win requirement.

The Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences each sent 13 schools to the 2024 postseason, but no league has yielded this many candidates than the 18-team Big Ten has in 2026.

However watered-down the bowl landscape might look these days to longtime fans of the game, well, the outsized pack that’s left out of the national championship chase might as well follow Minnesota’s lead and lean into these end-of-year bonuses. There’s no telling how much of — or for how long — the traditions of quirky sponsors, holiday tourism, team bonding and player development will be around.

“There’s so many of us battling and fighting to continue to grow our programs, and our team in particular, that every opportunity is a great opportunity,” said Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, whose status for a bowl game appears tenuous with his 24-25 overall record in four years. “That’s one of those things we can’t lose sight of.”’

Here’s a projection of where the 14 teams might land once the conference championship games are played, the 12-team tournament bracket is selected and the 36-bowl lineup is filled out on Dec. 6, sending 84 of 138 teams in the FBS to the postseason. Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers are eliminated from contention.

College Football Playoff candidates

Upsets last week of UCLA, Indiana and Ohio State badly tainted the Big Ten’s playoff pool, raising the possibility that the automatic qualifier will go solo to the big dance. UCLA, Indiana, Iowa and Oregon would forge a four-way tie for first place if all the favored teams win this weekend.

That scenario would not only guarantee at least two losses for every team in the league but also ensure the Big Ten title game loser has at least three losses, making an at-large bid in that case unlikely.

Mid-tier bowl tie-ins

Predicting the Big Ten champion at this point is just a guessing game, but let’s say UCLA beats rival USC on Saturday to reach the title game, loses to Oregon and still squeaks out an at-large bid to the CFP.

The Big Ten has agreements with six non-playoff bowls, a loose pecking order that could look like this:

— Citrus, Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida: Indiana vs. SEC team.

— ReliaQuest, Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida: Iowa vs. SEC team.

— Music City, Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee: Ohio State vs. SEC team.

— Pinstripe, Dec. 26 in New York: Wisconsin vs. ACC team.

— Cactus, Dec. 26 in Tempe, Arizona: Penn State vs. Big 12 team.

— Duke’s Mayo, Dec. 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina: Nebraska vs. ACC team.

Pac-12 legacy picks

The Big Ten’s four West Coast teams — UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington — would go to other bowls if they don’t make the CFP. That’s due to a unique agreement that routes former Pac-12 teams — including those that joined the Big 12 — to bowls that have ties to that reformed league. Here are a couple of viable landing spots:

— Alamo, Dec. 29 in San Antonio: USC vs. Big 12 team.

— Holiday, Dec. 28 in San Diego: Washington vs. ACC team.

But wait, there’s more!

Fortunately for Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Northwestern, there are more than a handful of other games with no direct ties to the conference that would be more than happy to host a Big Ten team for another league’s allotment that went unfilled. Here’s a sample of how the rest of the lineup could look:

— First Responder, Jan. 2 in Dallas: Northwestern vs. ACC team.

— Birmingham, Dec. 29 in Birmingham, Alabama: Minnesota vs. SEC team.

— Independence, Dec. 22 in Shreveport, Louisiana: Illinois vs. Big 12 team.

— Gasparilla, Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida: Michigan vs. SEC team.

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AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

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By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer