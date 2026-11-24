MIAMI (AP) — Layne Taylor scored 25 points as Arkansas State beat Long Beach State 106-81 on Tuesday.

Taylor also had five rebounds for the Red Wolves (5-2). Aaron McGee scored 21 points while going 8 of 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds and five assists. Tameron Ferguson shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding eight assists.

Jack Payne and Brett Wright led the way for the Beach (1-5) with 18 points apiece. McCaden Adams also had 15 points and two steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press