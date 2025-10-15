Skip to main content
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Utah

By AP News

Calgary Flames (1-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (1-2, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -219, Flames +180; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win against the Utah Mammoth.

Utah had a 38-31-13 record overall and an 18-15-8 record in home games last season. The Mammoth scored 240 total goals last season, with 57 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

Calgary went 41-27-14 overall and 18-15-8 on the road a season ago. The Flames scored 49 power-play goals last season on 233 chances for a 21.0% success rate.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

