Maple Leafs host the Rangers following Matthews’ 2-goal game

New York Rangers (2-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after Auston Matthews’ two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Maple Leafs’ 7-4 win.

Toronto is 2-2 overall and 2-1-0 in home games. The Maple Leafs have gone 2-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

New York went 39-36-7 overall and 20-17-4 on the road last season. The Rangers scored 255 total goals last season, with 37 power-play goals and 18 shorthanded goals.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press