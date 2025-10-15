Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Maple Leafs host the Rangers following Matthews’ 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New York Rangers (2-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after Auston Matthews’ two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Maple Leafs’ 7-4 win.

Toronto is 2-2 overall and 2-1-0 in home games. The Maple Leafs have gone 2-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

New York went 39-36-7 overall and 20-17-4 on the road last season. The Rangers scored 255 total goals last season, with 37 power-play goals and 18 shorthanded goals.

Thursday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.