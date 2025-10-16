Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Senators take losing streak into game against the Kraken

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Seattle Kraken (2-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -149, Kraken +125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Seattle Kraken as losers of three straight games.

Ottawa had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 28-12-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored 64 power-play goals last season on 270 chances for a 23.7% success rate.

Seattle went 35-41-6 overall and 17-23-1 in road games last season. The Kraken gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.