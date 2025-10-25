Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sabres visit the Maple Leafs after Samuelsson’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Buffalo Sabres (4-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -168, Sabres +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Mattias Samuelsson’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Sabres’ 5-3 win.

Toronto is 3-4-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are 1-1-1 in games decided by a single goal.

Buffalo is 4-4 overall with a 4-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have committed 39 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Sabres won the previous meeting 5-3. Samuelsson scored two goals in the win.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.