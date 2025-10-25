Flames bring losing streak into home matchup with the Rangers

New York Rangers (3-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-7-1, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames come into a matchup against the New York Rangers as losers of eight in a row.

Calgary has gone 0-3-1 at home and 1-7-1 overall. The Flames have a 1-3-0 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New York has a 3-0-1 record on the road and a 3-4-2 record overall. The Rangers have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 21 goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press