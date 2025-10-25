Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Flames bring losing streak into home matchup with the Rangers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New York Rangers (3-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-7-1, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames come into a matchup against the New York Rangers as losers of eight in a row.

Calgary has gone 0-3-1 at home and 1-7-1 overall. The Flames have a 1-3-0 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New York has a 3-0-1 record on the road and a 3-4-2 record overall. The Rangers have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 21 goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.