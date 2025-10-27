Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sabres host the Blue Jackets after Thompson’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tage Thompson’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Sabres’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Buffalo has a 4-4-1 record overall and a 4-2-0 record in home games. The Sabres are fifth in league play serving 12.1 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus has a 3-1-0 record on the road and a 4-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.