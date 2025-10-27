Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sharks host the Kings after overtime victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (4-3-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-5-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings after the Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime.

San Jose is 2-5-2 overall and 0-0-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a 2-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 4-3-3 overall with a 1-0-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings rank 10th in league play serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.