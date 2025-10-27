Sharks host the Kings after overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (4-3-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-5-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Los Angeles Kings after the Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime.

San Jose is 2-5-2 overall and 0-0-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have a 2-2-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles is 4-3-3 overall with a 1-0-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings rank 10th in league play serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press