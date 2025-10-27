Skip to main content
Panthers and Ducks face off in non-conference matchup

By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (4-3-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (5-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Anaheim Ducks in a non-conference matchup.

Florida is 5-5 overall and 4-1-0 in home games. The Panthers have gone 4-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Anaheim has a 4-3-1 record overall and a 3-2-1 record on the road. The Ducks are 4-1-0 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

