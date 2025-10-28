Skip to main content
Bruins host the Islanders in Eastern Conference action

By AP News

New York Islanders (4-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (4-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -140, Bruins +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders square off in Eastern Conference play.

Boston is 4-7 overall and 3-3-0 in home games. The Bruins have gone 1-5-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

New York has a 1-1-1 record on the road and a 4-3-1 record overall. The Islanders serve 13.1 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

