Flyers in action against the Penguins following shootout win

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)
Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -158, Penguins +131; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout.
Philadelphia is 4-3-1 overall with a 1-0-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have gone 3-0-1 in games they score three or more goals.
Pittsburgh has gone 7-2-1 overall with a 2-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins have gone 2-0-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.
Penguins: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press