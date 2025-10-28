Skip to main content
Flyers in action against the Penguins following shootout win

By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -158, Penguins +131; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout.

Philadelphia is 4-3-1 overall with a 1-0-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have gone 3-0-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Pittsburgh has gone 7-2-1 overall with a 2-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins have gone 2-0-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

