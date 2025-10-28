Senators visit the Blackhawks after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (5-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -137, Blackhawks +115; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Chicago is 4-3-2 overall and 2-2-1 in home games. The Blackhawks have gone 1-1-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Ottawa is 5-4-1 overall and 2-2-0 on the road. The Senators are second in NHL play with 37 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press