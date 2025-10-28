Senators visit the Blackhawks after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (5-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, in the Central Division)
Chicago; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -137, Blackhawks +115; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins.
Chicago is 4-3-2 overall and 2-2-1 in home games. The Blackhawks have gone 1-1-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.
Ottawa is 5-4-1 overall and 2-2-0 on the road. The Senators are second in NHL play with 37 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.
Senators: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press