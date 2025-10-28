Red Wings visit the Blues following Edvinsson’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (6-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-5-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -114, Red Wings -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the St. Louis Blues after Simon Edvinsson scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 3-5-1 record overall and a 1-3-1 record in home games. The Blues have conceded 39 goals while scoring 27 for a -12 scoring differential.

Detroit is 1-2-0 on the road and 6-3 overall. The Red Wings have a 5-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Red Wings won 6-4 in the last matchup. Edvinsson led the Red Wings with two goals.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press