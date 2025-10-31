Devils visit the Kings after Mercer’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (8-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (5-3-4, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Los Angeles Kings after Dawson Mercer scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Los Angeles has a 5-3-4 record overall and a 0-2-2 record in home games. The Kings have a -2 scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 37 given up.

New Jersey has gone 3-3-0 in road games and 8-3 overall. The Devils have a 2-1-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press