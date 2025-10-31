Skip to main content
Jets host the Penguins after Vilardi’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (8-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (8-3, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Gabriel Vilardi’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Jets’ 6-3 win.

Winnipeg is 4-3-0 in home games and 8-3 overall. The Jets have committed 55 total penalties (5.0 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Pittsburgh has a 5-1-1 record in road games and an 8-2-2 record overall. The Penguins have given up 29 goals while scoring 44 for a +15 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

