Boston in action against Carolina after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (7-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (6-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime.

Boston has a 6-7 record overall and a 5-3-0 record in home games. The Bruins are 2-5-0 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Carolina has a 7-3 record overall and a 4-2-0 record in road games. The Hurricanes have a 3-0-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press