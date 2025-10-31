Islanders bring losing streak into matchup with the Capitals

New York Islanders (4-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -222, Islanders +183; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Washington Capitals.

Washington has a 6-4 record overall and a 3-0-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Capitals have allowed 22 goals while scoring 27 for a +5 scoring differential.

New York has a 0-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 4-5-1 record overall. The Islanders are ninth in league play serving 11.9 penalty minutes per game.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won 4-2 in the last matchup. Aliaksei Protas led the Capitals with two goals.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press