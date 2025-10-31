Skip to main content
Red Wings visit the Ducks after Kasper’s 2-goal showing

By AP News

Detroit Red Wings (8-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -133, Red Wings +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Anaheim Ducks after Marco Kasper’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Red Wings’ 4-3 shootout win.

Anaheim is 5-3-1 overall and 1-1-0 at home. The Ducks have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 31 goals.

Detroit is 3-2-0 on the road and 8-3 overall. The Red Wings have a 5-2-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

