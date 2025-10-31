Skip to main content
Canadiens host the Senators after Caufield’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Ottawa Senators (6-5-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Ottawa Senators after Cole Caufield scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 4-3 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken.

Montreal has gone 8-3 overall with a 2-1-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have a 7-2-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Ottawa has gone 6-5-1 overall with a 2-2-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have a 5-2-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

