Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kraken play the Rangers following Montour’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New York Rangers (5-5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-3, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New York Rangers after Brandon Montour’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kraken’s 4-3 overtime loss.

Seattle is 3-0-1 at home and 5-2-3 overall. The Kraken have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 28 goals.

New York has a 5-1-1 record in road games and a 5-5-2 record overall. The Rangers have allowed 29 goals while scoring 28 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.