Predators host the Blues after Forsberg’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (20-26-9, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-23-6, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the St. Louis Blues after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-3 win against the New York Islanders.

Nashville has a 25-23-6 record overall and a 7-9-2 record in Central Division games. The Predators are 19-6-1 when scoring three or more goals.

St. Louis is 5-11-0 against the Central Division and 20-26-9 overall. The Blues have a -52 scoring differential, with 137 total goals scored and 189 allowed.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the previous matchup. Pavel Buchnevich led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Neighbours has 13 goals and nine assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press