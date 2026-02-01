Panthers take losing streak into home matchup with the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (31-18-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-23-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers come into a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres as losers of three games in a row.

Florida has a 28-23-3 record overall and a 5-7-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers have allowed 175 goals while scoring 162 for a -13 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 31-18-5 record overall and a 10-4-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have given up 164 goals while scoring 182 for a +18 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 4-3. A.J. Greer scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 25 goals and 25 assists for the Panthers. Greer has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has 11 goals and 33 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press