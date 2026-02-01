Pittsburgh looks to keep win streak going, hosts Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (26-21-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into a matchup against the Ottawa Senators as winners of six games in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 28-14-11 record overall and a 13-7-7 record on its home ice. The Penguins have gone 28-4-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Ottawa is 26-21-7 overall and 12-11-3 in road games. The Senators are 6-10-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 4-0 in the previous meeting. Brady Tkachuk led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Penguins. Anthony Mantha has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 25 goals and 31 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has scored seven goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

