Toronto visits Calgary after shootout win

Toronto Maple Leafs (25-21-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (22-26-6, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Calgary Flames after the Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in a shootout.

Calgary has a 22-26-6 record overall and a 14-9-4 record in home games. The Flames are 8-11-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Toronto has a 25-21-9 record overall and a 9-12-3 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have conceded 189 goals while scoring 178 for a -11 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Matthew Knies led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Coronato has 14 goals and 15 assists for the Flames. Morgan Frost has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Knies has 13 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press