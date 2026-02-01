Dallas looks to keep win streak going, hosts Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (22-25-7, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (32-14-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas has a 32-14-9 record overall and a 10-4-1 record in Central Division play. The Stars have gone 17-3-4 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Winnipeg is 22-25-7 overall and 6-7-2 against the Central Division. The Jets have a 7-11-5 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams match up Monday for the third time this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 19 goals with 47 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 27 goals and 38 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored three goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press