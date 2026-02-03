Lightning host the Sabres after shootout win

Buffalo Sabres (32-18-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -227, Sabres +186; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning defeated the Boston Bruins 6-5 in a shootout.

Tampa Bay has a 35-14-4 record overall and a 7-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning have gone 13-4-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Buffalo has an 11-4-2 record in Atlantic Division play and a 32-18-5 record overall. The Sabres are fifth in the league with 187 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 24 goals and 33 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has six goals and 15 assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 29 goals and 28 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored seven goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press