Winnipeg plays Montreal in a non-conference matchup

Montreal Canadiens (31-17-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-25-8, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Winnipeg has a 12-10-5 record in home games and a 22-25-8 record overall. The Jets have gone 7-11-6 in games decided by a goal.

Montreal has a 31-17-8 record overall and a 15-6-7 record on the road. The Canadiens have gone 28-6-7 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 24 goals and 39 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 18 goals and 47 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored 11 goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press