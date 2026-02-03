Edmonton takes on Toronto in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (26-21-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-20-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -200, Maple Leafs +165; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton is 28-20-8 overall and 15-9-4 at home. The Oilers have a 26-5-7 record when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto has a 10-12-3 record on the road and a 26-21-9 record overall. The Maple Leafs have given up 191 goals while scoring 182 for a -9 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 6-3 in the previous meeting. Connor McDavid led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 27 goals and 51 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 26 goals and 20 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored four goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press