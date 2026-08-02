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Santos and Bouzat score for Houston Dynamo, shut out Sporting KC 2-0

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By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Guilherme Santos and Agustín Bouzat both scored as the Houston Dynamo shut out Sporting KC 2-0 on Saturday.

Houston (9-6-2) now sits in fourth place in the Western Conference, two points up on Real Salt Lake.

Santos netted the first goal of the night in the 55th minute with an outside-the-box shot that found the back of the net on an expected goal of 3%. With the goal, he became the ninth player in MLS history to score or assist on at least 17 of his club’s first 25 goals in a season.

Bouzat sealed the win with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to help the Dynamo extend their unbeaten streak to five games.

Jonathan Bond made four saves for Houston to preserve the clean sheet.

Up next

Houston: Hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Sporting KC: Has two weeks off before hosting the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 15.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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