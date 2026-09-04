LA Galaxy host the New England Revolution in non-conference matchup

New England Revolution (11-7-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (6-9-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles +133, New England +168, Draw +274; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host the New England Revolution in non-conference play.

The Galaxy are 3-4-4 at home. The Galaxy have a 19-0-5 record in games they score two goals.

The Revolution are 3-5-2 in road games. The Revolution rank fifth in the MLS giving up 27 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Paintsil has scored five goals and added three assists for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has two assists over the last 10 games.

Dor David Turgeman has scored six goals and added four assists for the Revolution. Peyton Miller has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 10-9-11, averaging 2.7 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 15.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

Revolution: 15-7-8, averaging 4.8 goals, 16.5 shots on goal and 18.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Elijah Wynder (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Klauss (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured).

Revolution: Tylon Smith (injured), Luca Daniel Langoni (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press