Austin hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in conference matchup

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San Jose Earthquakes (10-8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (6-10-6, 15th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Austin FC +121, San Jose +189, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin plays the San Jose Earthquakes in conference action.

Austin is 5-9-3 in Western Conference play. Austin is 30-2-4 when it records a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 8-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have drawn a league-high 141 corner kicks, averaging 6.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myrto Uzuni has scored five goals with one assist for Austin. Facundo Torres has two goals over the last 10 games.

Preston Judd has 11 goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Reid Roberts has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 11-13-6, averaging 3.0 goals, 11.1 shots on goal and 12.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.0 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 7-14-9, averaging 3.6 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 16.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 7.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: None listed.

Earthquakes: Darius Johnson (injured), Dave Romney (injured), Earl Edwards Jr. (injured), Timo Werner (injured), Nonso Adimabua (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press