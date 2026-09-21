Lionel Messi scores 101st goal for Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with San Diego

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his 101st goal for Inter Miami, but Anders Dreyer scored twice for San Diego FC, as the teams played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday night.

It was Inter Miam’s fourth consecutive tie in MLS play.

Dreyer gave San Diego a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, capitalizing on a through ball from Jeppe Tverskov before chipping over goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Messi answered in the 24th with his 20th league goal of the season. His free kick from the right side went untouched through the penalty area and into the far side of the net, four days after he scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami in a 2-0 win over Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup.

Luis Suárez put Miami ahead in the 74th minute, but Dreyer scored his second of the night eight minutes later.

Miami is now 12-4-10 with 46 points.

Earlier Sunday, FIFA announced that the final phase of the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will be played at Inter Miami’s home of Nu Stadium in January. FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis spoke at halftime about bringing the competition to Miami.

“I think we’ve seen that this city loves its football. We’ve seen it this past summer with the World Cup,” Ellis said. “I think it’s time to bring a major women’s tournament here to Miami. I think it’s exciting.”

Up next

Inter Miami returns to MLS play next Sunday at the Columbus Crew.

San Diego visits Auston FC next Saturday.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By TYLER CARMONA

Associated Press