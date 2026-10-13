Netflix buys 2030 World Cup broadcast rights in co-host and defending champion Spain

MADRID (AP) — Netflix bought exclusive rights to broadcast the 2030 World Cup in co-host Spain on Tuesday in a deal that lets a free-to-air public broadcaster show games each day including the defending champion’s.

Netflix said in a statement it will stream all 104 games live during the 48-team tournament that Spain will co-host with Portugal and Morocco, after the opening three games are played in South America.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. Spanish rights for the 104-game 2026 edition played across North America went to public broadcaster RTVE reportedly for 55 million euros ($61.6 million).

The 2030 tournament is the centenary edition and FIFA is marking the anniversary with original 1930 host Uruguay plus Argentina and Paraguay each hosting one game. Several days later the main tournament leaves South America and continues in southern Europe and north Africa.

Netflix’s first major deal for a men’s World Cup follows a 2024 agreement with FIFA for U.S. rights to the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031. Next month, FIFA is set to confirm the 2031 edition will be co-hosted by the U.S. with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

FIFA typically has picked public broadcasters for World Cup rights to maximize audiences, and the Netflix deal for Spain includes a free-to-air promise.

“As part of the agreement, one match per matchday will be available for free in Spain,” Netflix said in a statement. “A package of matches, including every Spain match, both semifinals and the final, will be made available for broadcast on a national free-to-air broadcaster.”

Spain and Morocco are competing to host the final in a decision that has become linked to politics at national government and FIFA levels. FIFA’s embattled president Gianni Infantino has close ties to Moroccan soccer.

The final would be played either at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or the 115,000-seat King Hassan II Stadium being built near Casablanca.

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