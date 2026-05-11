No More “Just Looking”: The New Rules of Working with Buyers

Why the move from casual showings to contracts is changing everything for agents and buyers

There was a time when showing homes started with a simple text: “Hey, can we go see this one?”

That time is over.

A buyer texts an agent to see a home that just hit the market. Instead of grabbing the keys and heading out, the agent replies with something different: a quick conversation about representation—and a buyer agreement.

That moment right there? That’s the shift.

Across the country, this is changing fast—and not everyone is ready for it. What used to feel casual and flexible is now more structured, more defined, and more contractual. At the center of it all is the buyer agreement.

A Shift Toward Formal Relationships

In states like Florida, agents are required to have a signed buyer agreement before touring property. In other words—no agreement, no showing.

States like Colorado and Washington have been doing this for a while, and California is quickly heading the same way.

Even in places where the law hasn’t caught up yet, many brokerages are making it policy anyway. This isn’t just a Florida thing—it’s where the industry is going.

What’s driving this shift isn’t just regulation—it’s expectation. Buyers are entering the process more informed than ever, and the industry is responding by setting clearer boundaries around representation and services.

What This Means for Agents

Let’s be honest—this changes the job.

You’re not just opening doors anymore. You’re setting expectations before you ever get to the showing.

That means:

• Explaining your value upfront

• Talking about compensation early

• Getting comfortable asking for a signed agreement

Agents are no longer competing on access—they’re competing on value.

The agents who handle this well aren’t winging it—they’re following a process.

This is where many agents get stuck. It can feel like asking for a commitment before you’ve had a chance to prove your value. But in today’s environment, this is how value is demonstrated—by showing up as a professional from the very beginning, not halfway through the process.

Buyers aren’t just evaluating properties anymore. They’re evaluating the agent guiding them through one of the biggest financial decisions they’ll make. The clarity and confidence you bring to that first conversation matter more than ever.

The agents who lean into this shift tend to find that their clients are more engaged, more loyal, and ultimately easier to guide through the transaction. Clear expectations on the front end reduce friction later.

SIDEBAR: Agent Checklist — Getting Buyer Agreements Right

Use this as your go-to process before every showing:

• Have your buyer consultation ready

Know exactly how you’ll explain your role and value.

• Be clear about compensation

Say it simply and confidently—no dancing around it.

• Set expectations early

How you communicate, how you work, and what the process looks like.

• Use the agreement as a conversation tool

Don’t just send it—walk them through it.

• Understand your brokerage policies

Know what’s required and when.

• Be ready to explain termination

Buyers will ask—have a clear answer.

• Practice your delivery

Confidence makes this feel normal (because it is now).

What This Means for Buyers

For buyers, the experience is also evolving.

The ability to casually tour homes with multiple agents is fading. Instead, buyers are being asked to commit earlier in the process. Some buyers may hesitate at first—that’s normal. But once it’s explained clearly, it tends to make sense.

A buyer agreement lays out what the agent will do, how they’ll be paid, and how long the relationship lasts.

While this may feel like a shift, it often works in the buyer’s favor. A defined relationship means clearer expectations, better communication, and a more focused strategy. Instead of starting from scratch with multiple agents, buyers benefit from having a dedicated professional who understands their goals and is committed to helping them achieve them.

Buyers who work within a defined agreement also tend to move through the process more efficiently. With one point of contact and a clear plan, decision-making becomes more streamlined.

Understanding Termination

In some markets, including Florida, a buyer cannot simply cancel an agreement on their own. Ending it early usually requires broker approval.

There are typically two options:

• Conditional termination

• Unconditional termination

The specifics vary, but the takeaway is simple: this is a real contract.

The biggest change isn’t the paperwork—it’s the mindset. This is no longer a casual, “let’s see how it goes” approach to buying a home. It’s a professional relationship from the start, with defined roles, responsibilities, and expectations on both sides.

For agents, that means stepping into a more consultative role. For buyers, it means understanding the value of representation earlier in the process.

The Bottom Line

Buyer agreements aren’t coming—they’re already here.

The agents who treat this like a burden will struggle. The ones who treat it like an opportunity will stand out.

Because at the end of the day, this shift isn’t about contracts—it’s about professionalism.

And in today’s market, “just looking” doesn’t really exist anymore.

Written by Cheryl Lovelace for Realty Times at www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2026 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.