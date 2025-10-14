The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Mariposa County until 9 AM.

At 5:42 AM Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain. Between 1.2 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of half-an-inch to an inch-and-a-half is expected.

Minor flooding is ongoing or is expected, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Check MyMotherLode.com frequently for updates on the situation and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.

The overall Flood Watch issued for the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, remains in effect until 5 PM this afternoon.

Rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.40 inches per hour will continue during this time, along with heavier rain rates due to thunderstorms,

As mentioned above, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Heavy rain could also reach the burn scar debris flow thresholds and result in flooding and debris flows.

Meanwhile, the Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, will continue until 5 AM Wednesday and the Winter Storm Warning issued for Yosemite National Park, above the Valley floor, continues through 5 PM Wednesday.

The snow levels will continue to fluctuate between 5,500 to 7,000 feet.

One to two feet of total snow accumulations is forecast above the 6,500 foot elevation. Up to three feet of snow is possible along the higher elevations.

The heaviest snow accumulations are expected from this morning through the evening. Snow accumulations may be affected by diurnal trends and sun angle.

Visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile due to falling and blowing snow. Plan for slippery road conditions. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Persons should delay all travel into the high elevations if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with caution and be prepared for sudden changes in conditions. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautions on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working condition.