Residential Pile Burning Will Be Allowed Later This Week

Sonora, CA — With the dip in temperatures and recent rainfall, burning will be allowed soon for those possessing valid permits.

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Deputy Chief of Operations, Kevin Bohall, announces that the burn permit suspension will be lifted, effective 8 am on Friday, October 17, for the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, eastern San Joaquin, and eastern Stanislaus.

It must be a permissible burn day, and people need to have a residential or agricultural burn permit, depending on the project type. Property owners must follow all guidelines on the permit and maintain control of the fire at all times. Only dry, natural vegetative material (like leaves, pine needles, and tree trimmings) may be burned. The burning of trash, painted wood, or other debris is prohibited. Avoid burning on windy days. Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and height, clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around piles, and have a shovel and water source nearby.

People can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and burn onto a neighboring property.

Burn permits are available online. Click here for more information.