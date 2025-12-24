Flooding Closes Section Of Calaveras County Roadway

Calaveras County, CA—A section of roadway in Calaveras County has been shut down due to flooding from the stormy weather blowing through the Mother Lode.

Public Works reports that road crews have closed Salt Spring Valley Road, from 5170 to 6293, near Copperopolis, to all travel. The section is between Felix Drive and Hunt Road near Salt Spring Valley Reservoir. They ask drivers to bypass the impacted area by using local detour routes. Additionally, crews hope to have the roadway reopened as soon as possible.

Just last month, this same section was closed due to high water, as reported here. For questions or to report urgent road-related issues, call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).