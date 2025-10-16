Interior Secretary Burgum Addresses ‘Rumors’ In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA — There have been national media reports about problems with squatters in campgrounds, and illegal base jumping, in Yosemite National Park in response to limited staffing during the federal government shutdown.

Interior Secretary Doug Bergum was asked about it during an interview yesterday airing on the Fox Business channel.

He responded, “There are many false claims that are going on by folks who are trying to often raise money, I will call them grifters. ‘Be afraid, send us a check, we’re going to help the parks.’ But, Yosemite is staffed, and it is open.”

He noted that the park is negatively impacted by the shutdown, however, as volunteer groups are not allowed to come out if they need to access buildings that are federally funded. He said the shutdown is also having a negative economic impact on gateway communities, because some people are avoiding the national parks after hearing rumors that they are closed.

Burgum, an appointee of President Donald Trump, pinned the blame on Senate Democrats during the interview.

He said the shutdown is also providing a negative blow to the economy related to a halt in federal permitting for things like grazing, timber, and oil and gas production.