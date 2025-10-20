Christmas Parade Items, CAL Waste, Housing Element, On Sonora Council Agenda

Skip to main content
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has several items to address and vote on later today. 

The council will vote to close several streets for the downtown Christmas Parade on November 28. Click here to view an earlier story about entries.  There will also be a vote to lift the three-hour parking restrictions downtown during the holiday season, running November 17 through January 2nd.

There will be additional actions related to the transition of city waste services from CAL Sierra Waste Management to CAL Waste.

Further required votes will also be had to dissolve for city committees, including Cemetery, Parking/Traffic, Tree/Landscaping, and Park/Recreation/Beautification.

In addition, there will be a public hearing to adopt the city’s 2024/2029 Housing Element of the General Plan.

The meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall. It is open to the public. 

