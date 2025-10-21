Newsom Says CAL Fresh Benefits Face Delay If Federal Shutdown Lingers

Sonora, CA — The California Department of Social Services began notifying all counties across California to prepare for a delay in food benefits for those who rely on CAL Fresh cards.

Governor Gavin Newsom says if Congress does not reopen the federal government by October 23, or take action to fund the program, CAL Fresh benefits will be delayed in November. No additional money would be added to the cards. He says the food benefits are federally funded and support 5.5 million Californians. The Governor’s Office notes that 63.2% of SNAP participants are children or the elderly.

Newsom says it would impact Californians who rely on the program ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. He adds that as the shutdown continues longer, additional California programs could also be impacted.