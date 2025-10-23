Tuolumne County Jail Inmate Arrested For Stalking

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man already behind bars in Tuolumne County found himself in handcuffs again, charged with stalking.

The victim recently contacted the Sonora Police Department dispatch to report that her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Curtis William Bassi, was harassing her. She stated that he was making annoying, obscene, and threatening calls to her. She claimed he had already made over 100 repeated calls.

Following Bassi’s arrest, the SPD encouraged the victim to seek an Emergency Protective Order from the court, which the judge granted. The police arrested Bassi on fresh charges of felony stalking and misdemeanor harassing phone calls. The SPD did not reveal what Bassi was originally arrested for or why he remained in jail.