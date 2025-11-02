First Week of November Road Work

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, November 2nd to the 8th in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road for highway construction work Monday, through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 4 long-term, one-way traffic control from Appaloosa Road to Stallion Way for pavement work through Friday.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Darby Russell Road to Rancho Paradiso for tree work on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Big Trees Village Drive to Blue Mountain Road for tree work on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Southworth Road to Evans Road for tree work on Thursday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 long-term, one-way traffic control from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane for highway construction work will continue from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Sapphire Ridge Road and Tuttletown Road for utility work on Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For non Caltrans managed roadwork visit our local traffic news story list.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.