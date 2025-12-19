Murphys Friends Planning Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner

Murphys, CA — The Murphys Friends will again be putting on a cherished tradition of bringing the community together for a festive holiday meal that has now served multiple generations.

For decades, the group of volunteers has been preparing and serving a Christmas Day dinner with all of the trimmings. The longstanding tradition aims to exemplify the spirit of the holiday season through warmth, generosity, and community connection.

This year’s event will have dine-in service on Thursday, December 25, from 1-3 pm at the Native Sons Hall at 389 Main Street in Murphys.

There are also delivery and drive-through services available for those who pre-order by calling 209-736-1415. Orders will be taken up until Christmas Eve.

Those wanting general information or who are interested in volunteering can call 209-736-6177.

The event is put on thanks to the generosity of volunteers and several participating local businesses. They will be using local Diestel Turkeys.

Last year, around 1,000 meals were served.

