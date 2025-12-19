Huberty To Speak About Calaveras Projects, Murphys Median, Tourism Trends

Martin Huberty, the Board Chair of the Calaveras County Supervisors, who is also the Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau, will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

During the early part of the show, he will talk about Calaveras government projects, like plans for a new District Attorney’s Office building, a Behavioral Health Facility, and an Animal Shelter. He will also speak about the response to the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire that threatened Murphys and impacted the outskirts of Copperopolis.

Another big topic will be the new Murphys Median on Highway 4 that was installed by Caltrans and has drawn the ire of local residents who travel in that area. He will share his opinions on it and provide the latest information about what Caltrans is doing.

He will also weigh in on issues like board dynamics and the types of challenges that Calaveras County may face in 2026.

Toward the end of the show, he will speak about tourism trends and strategies to bring new visitors to the county.