Broadcasters Recap Historic Sonora Football Season

By B.J. Hansen
Zeb Drivdahl and Nick Stuart call championship game

Sonora, CA — The radio voices of the Sonora Wildcats championship-winning football team, Zeb Drivdahl and Nick Stuart, shared their inside view of the record-breaking season.

They spoke with Danny Scott on the state championship recap edition of the Wildcat Walkthrough. Click here to find the full video.

Wildcats football aired all season long on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Sonora High finished its undefeated season last week with a 35-10 victory over Rio Hondo at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. The Wildcats have now won back-to-back state championships.

It has been a busy week for the Wildcats football team. Click here to find an earlier story about Thursday evening’s celebration parade in the downtown area, and here to read a story about special recognition received from the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Click here for a story about a community celebration planned for the Calaveras Football team on Friday evening.

