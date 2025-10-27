Caltrans Work On Regional Highways

Sonora, CA — Road work will impact traffic on Highway 49 in Tuolumne County, and Highways 4, 26, and 12 in Calaveras County.

Highway 49 will have one-way traffic control today (Monday) between Shaws Flat Road and Mt. Brow Road for tree work between 8 am – 4 pm. 5-10 minutes delays should be anticipated.

Highway 4 will have one-way traffic control due to road improvements from Bonanza Mine Road to Appaloosa Road. The work will run Monday through Thursday, from 7 am – 3 pm. There is also ongoing long-term one-way traffic control between Appaloosa Road and Stallian Way for pavement repairs through November 21.

On Highway 12, one-way traffic control is planned today through Friday. Work will run from 7 am – 6 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 7 am – 3 pm, on Friday.

Along Highway 26, one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River Bridge for highway construction will run today through Friday, from 6 am – 5 pm.

As of this morning, Highway 108 Sonora Pass, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, and Highway 120 Tioga Pass are all closed due to weekend high country snow. They are anticipated to reopen at some point later this week.