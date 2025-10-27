Multi-Strike Offender Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

Sonora, CA — An offender with a long criminal history was sentenced to 14 years in state prison following a domestic incident in Tuolumne County.

The Sentencing handed down by Judge Laura Krieg comes following a jury trial over the summer.

The District Attorney’s Office reports that 45-year-old Juan Manuel Penuelas was arrested this past May after attacking a woman he was dating after accusing her of cheating on him. The victim had a large cut on her leg that required 15 stitches, as well as injuries to her neck and arm. Penuelas strangled the victim and used a knife to stab her leg.

Penuelas had numerous prior strikes and had previously spent time in prison. He tried to get one prior strike removed, prior to sentencing, but was denied, related to hitting a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy with a vehicle in 2003 while trying to evade arrest. His background also included six prior convictions of inflicting injury on people with whom he had a dating relationship (most were in San Joaquin County).

Also, when he was arrested in May, he had methamphetamine in his pocket.

We reported in 2023 that Penuelas was also arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Novelli.

The DA’s Office notes that survivors of domestic abuse in Tuolumne County can access free, confidential, and anonymous support services through the Center for a Non-Violent Community (CNVC), 24/7, at 209-533-3401.